Pavement announce 2022 UK/Europe reunion tour

Spiral Stairs was not lying. Pavement have announced a UK/European reunion tour happening in fall of 2022. It'll be their first tour since 2010 and that's in addition to the indie rock icons' performances at the Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Portugal in June that were originally supposed to happen in 2020. Dates include a four-night stand at London's Roundhouse, Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom, stops in Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. All dates are listed below.

UK dates go on-sale Saturday, September 11 at 10am BST. European dates go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10am BST. All dates are here.

As for what else is in store for Pavement in the future, who is to say. Hopefully North American shows. One song that will likely be in their 2022 sets is "Harness Your Hopes," the b-side to "Spit on a Stranger" (from their final album, Terror Twilight), that became an unlikely streaming hit thanks to Spotify's algorithm. As to the long-rumored Terror Twilight deluxe edition, Matador coyly notes in their press release, "Eventually, we’ll surely celebrate it with an extravagant package of some sort or another – perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs. Who knows, though?" The tour poster features Terror Twilight artwork, too, and you can check that out below.

Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates:

6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street