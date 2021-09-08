Pavement announce 2022 UK/Europe reunion tour
Spiral Stairs was not lying. Pavement have announced a UK/European reunion tour happening in fall of 2022. It'll be their first tour since 2010 and that's in addition to the indie rock icons' performances at the Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Portugal in June that were originally supposed to happen in 2020. Dates include a four-night stand at London's Roundhouse, Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom, stops in Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. All dates are listed below.
UK dates go on-sale Saturday, September 11 at 10am BST. European dates go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10am BST. All dates are here.
As for what else is in store for Pavement in the future, who is to say. Hopefully North American shows. One song that will likely be in their 2022 sets is "Harness Your Hopes," the b-side to "Spit on a Stranger" (from their final album, Terror Twilight), that became an unlikely streaming hit thanks to Spotify's algorithm. As to the long-rumored Terror Twilight deluxe edition, Matador coyly notes in their press release, "Eventually, we’ll surely celebrate it with an extravagant package of some sort or another – perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs. Who knows, though?" The tour poster features Terror Twilight artwork, too, and you can check that out below.
Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates:
6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street