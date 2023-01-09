Pavement announce Iceland residency shows

Pavement's reunion is continuing to continue further into 2023. They've just announced a three-show residency at Reykjavik, Iceland's stunning Harpa Center on July 27-29. Registration for tickets and three-day passes is happening now through January 11 at noon EST, with the presale beginning Thursday, January 12 at noon EST.

The band's tour of Japan, Australia and New Zealand begins February 15 in Tokyo, and they'll play Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party festival in May. All dates are listed below.

Check out recaps, setlists and photos from Pavement's Brooklyn residency from last fall.

Perhaps these Iceland shows will be the finale for Alex Ross Perry's surreal Pavement film.

Grab Pavement vinyl in the BV shop.

PAVEMENT - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEB 15 Tokyo Dome City Hall Misakicho, Japan

FEB 16 Tokyo Dome City Hall Misakicho, Japan

FEB 18 なんばＨａｔｃｈ 日本大阪

FEB 22 Perth Concert Hall Perth, Australia

FEB 24 Thebarton Theatre Torrensville, Australia

FEB 25 Mona Foma 2023 Berriedale, Australia

FEB 28 Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, Australia

MAR 01 Anita's Theatre Thirroul Thirroul, Australia

MAR 02 The Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia

MAR 03 Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, Australia

MAR 04 Tent Pole Festival 2023 Waurn Ponds, Australia

MAR 07 The Civic Auckland, New Zealand

MAR 08 St James Theatre Te Aro, New Zealand

MAY 12 - May 14 Kilby Block Party 2023 Salt Lake City, UT

JUL 27-29 - Harpa - Reyjavik