Pavement announce international museum exhibition (NYC this weekend)

Pavement have announced Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum, an art exhibition that will be on display this weekend in NYC at 475 Greenwich St. from September 29 - October 2, coinciding with their four Kings Theatre shows in Brooklyn, and will then travel to London and Tokyo before making a permanent home in the band's hometown of Stockton, CA.

What to expect: "With artifacts and archival material spanning the band’s 30+ year history, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum features previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations, alongside rumored relics of the band's real and imagined history (as well as exclusive merchandise and classic museum souvenirs)."

It's appropriate in some ways, as Stephen Malkmus and drummer Steve West both worked as security guards at NYC's The Whitney in the early '90s alongside Silver Jews' David Berman.

The NYC exhibit will be open from 12-6 PM daily, September 29 - October 2. It's free and open to the public.

Pavement's tour hits Kings Theatre September 30 - October 3 and there are still a few tickets left.

We talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws and more about Pavement's Enduring Influence.

PAVEMENT - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.27.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre SOLD OUT

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met SOLD OUT

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre SOLD OUT

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.10.22 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live SOLD OUT

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater SOLD OUT

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds SOLD OUT

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega SOLD OUT

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

2.15.23 - Bunkyo City, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall

2.16.23 - Bunkyo City, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall

2.18.23 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

2.22.23 - Perth, AU @ Perth Concert Hall

2.24.23 - Torrensville, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

2.25.23 - Berriedale, AU@ Mona Foma 2023

2.28.23 - Fortitude Valley, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

3.1.23 - Thirroul, AU @ Anita’s Theatre Thirroul

3.2.23 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

3.3.23 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre

3.4.23 – Waurn Ponds, AU @ Tent Pole Festival