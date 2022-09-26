Pavement announce international museum exhibition (NYC this weekend)
Pavement have announced Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum, an art exhibition that will be on display this weekend in NYC at 475 Greenwich St. from September 29 - October 2, coinciding with their four Kings Theatre shows in Brooklyn, and will then travel to London and Tokyo before making a permanent home in the band's hometown of Stockton, CA.
What to expect: "With artifacts and archival material spanning the band’s 30+ year history, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum features previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations, alongside rumored relics of the band's real and imagined history (as well as exclusive merchandise and classic museum souvenirs)."
It's appropriate in some ways, as Stephen Malkmus and drummer Steve West both worked as security guards at NYC's The Whitney in the early '90s alongside Silver Jews' David Berman.
The NYC exhibit will be open from 12-6 PM daily, September 29 - October 2. It's free and open to the public.
Pavement's tour hits Kings Theatre September 30 - October 3 and there are still a few tickets left.
We talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws and more about Pavement's Enduring Influence.
PAVEMENT - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.27.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre SOLD OUT
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT
10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met SOLD OUT
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre SOLD OUT
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT
10.10.22 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live SOLD OUT
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater SOLD OUT
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds SOLD OUT
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega SOLD OUT
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
2.15.23 - Bunkyo City, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall
2.16.23 - Bunkyo City, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall
2.18.23 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch
2.22.23 - Perth, AU @ Perth Concert Hall
2.24.23 - Torrensville, AU @ Thebarton Theatre
2.25.23 - Berriedale, AU@ Mona Foma 2023
2.28.23 - Fortitude Valley, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
3.1.23 - Thirroul, AU @ Anita’s Theatre Thirroul
3.2.23 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
3.3.23 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre
3.4.23 – Waurn Ponds, AU @ Tent Pole Festival