Pavement announce ‘Terror Twilight’ deluxe reissue, share “Be the Hook”

Pavement's long-in-the-works expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight, has finally been announced. Out April 8 via Matador, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal features the original album remastered, plus B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings, and tracks scrapped from the band's session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

There are 28 unreleased tracks altogether, including "Be the Hook" which you can listen to below.

The vinyl edition features producer Nigel Godrich's suggested (unused) track sequence, while the 2-CD set retains the original 1999 track order. There's also a booklet featuring rare photos and new interviews and recollections by band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Spiral Stairs, and Steve West as well as Nigel Godrich.

Check out the vinyl tracklist below.

Pavement will tour North America this fall, including four shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

TERROR TWILIGHT: FAREWELL HORIZONTAL LP TRACKLIST

LP1 - Side A

1) Platform Blues

2) The Hexx

3) You Are a Light

4) Cream of Gold

5) Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 - Side B

1) Billie

2) Folk Jam

3) Major Leagues

4) Carrot Rope

5) Shagbag #

6) Speak, See, Remember

7) Spit On a Stranger

LP2 - Side C

1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2) Rooftop Gambler

3) Your Time to Change

4) Stub Your Toe

5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6) Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 - Side D

1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3) Billy (SM Demo) #

4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 - Side E

1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 - Side F

1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) Be the Hook #

LP4 - Side G

1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5) Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 - Side H

1) Platform Blues (Live) #

2) The Hexx (Live) #

3) You Are a Light (Live) #

4) Folk Jam (Live) #

5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #

Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates

6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.08.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.23.22 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT