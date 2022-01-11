Pavement announce ‘Terror Twilight’ deluxe reissue, share “Be the Hook”
Pavement's long-in-the-works expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight, has finally been announced. Out April 8 via Matador, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal features the original album remastered, plus B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings, and tracks scrapped from the band's session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.
There are 28 unreleased tracks altogether, including "Be the Hook" which you can listen to below.
The vinyl edition features producer Nigel Godrich's suggested (unused) track sequence, while the 2-CD set retains the original 1999 track order. There's also a booklet featuring rare photos and new interviews and recollections by band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Spiral Stairs, and Steve West as well as Nigel Godrich.
Check out the vinyl tracklist below.
Pavement will tour North America this fall, including four shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.
TERROR TWILIGHT: FAREWELL HORIZONTAL LP TRACKLIST
LP1 - Side A
1) Platform Blues
2) The Hexx
3) You Are a Light
4) Cream of Gold
5) Ann Don’t Cry
LP1 - Side B
1) Billie
2) Folk Jam
3) Major Leagues
4) Carrot Rope
5) Shagbag #
6) Speak, See, Remember
7) Spit On a Stranger
LP2 - Side C
1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade
2) Rooftop Gambler
3) Your Time to Change
4) Stub Your Toe
5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)
6) Decouvert de Soleil
LP2 - Side D
1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #
2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #
3) Billy (SM Demo) #
4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #
5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #
6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #
7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #
LP3 - Side E
1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #
2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #
3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #
4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #
5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #
LP3 - Side F
1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #
2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #
3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #
4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #
5) Be the Hook #
LP4 - Side G
1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #
2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #
3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #
4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #
5) Frontwards (Live) #
LP4 - Side H
1) Platform Blues (Live) #
2) The Hexx (Live) #
3) You Are a Light (Live) #
4) Folk Jam (Live) #
5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #
Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates
6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.08.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.23.22 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT