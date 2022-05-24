Pavement announce tour openers: Horsegirl, The Goon Sax, Steve Gunn, more

Pavement just played their first show in nearly 12 years, and will head to Barcelona and Porto next week for Primavera Sound. Their fall tour starts in September, and they've just announced the openers for all dates. They include, at various stops, Circuit des Yeux, Horsegirl, Steve Gunn, The Goon Sax, 75 Dollar Bill, Film School, Guerilla Toss, Kelley Stoltz, Piranha Rama, Annalibera, and Weak Signal. All dates and openers are listed below.

NYC gets four nights at Kings Theatre and The Goon Sax will open on September 30, 75 Dollar Bill open on October 1, Horsegirl open on October 2 and Steve Gunn opens on October 3.

Pavement's show in L.A. last night featured lots of songs they didn't play on their last reunion tour. Check out setlist, video and pics.

We talked to Horsegirl, The Goon Sax and others, including Destroyer's Dan Bejar and Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, about the enduring influence of Pavement.

Pavement - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, June 2 Primavera Sound, Barcelona ES

Friday, June 10 NOS Primavera Sound, Porto PT

Wednesday, September 7 Balboa Theatre, San Diego CA (SOLD OUT) !

Thursday, September 8, Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT) !

Friday, September 9 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT) !

Saturday, September 10 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT) @

Monday, September 12 The Masonic, San Francisco CA @

Tuesday, September 13 The Masonic, San Francisco CA @

Wednesday, September 14 The Masonic, San Francisco CA #

Friday, September 16 Edgefield Amphitheatre, Troutdale OR #

Saturday, September 17 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle WA (SOLD OUT) #

Monday, September 19 Paramount Theatre, Denver CO $

Tuesday, September 20 Uptown Theater, Kansas City MO $

Wednesday, September 21 The Palace Theatre, St. Paul MN $

Thursday, September 22 Chicago Theatre, Chicago IL (SOLD OUT) %

Friday, September 23, Chicago Theatre, Chicago Theatre IL %

Sat, September 24 Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit MI (SOLD OUT) %

Monday, September 26 Massey Hall, Toronto ON (SOLD OUT) %

Tuesday, September 27, Massey Hall, Toronto ON ^

Wed, September 28 Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston MA (SOLD OUT) ^

Friday, September 30 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT) ^

Saturday, October 1 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT) &

Sunday, October 2 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT) *

Monday, October 3, Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY =

Wednesday, October 5 The Met, Philadelphia PA (SOLD OUT) >

Thursday, October 6 Warner Theatre, Washington DC (SOLD OUT) >

Saturday, October 8 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT) +

Sunday, October 9 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT) +

Monday, October 10, 3Ten At ACL Live, Austin TX (SOLD OUT) +

Tuesday, October 11 ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin TX (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 17th 02 Academy, Leeds UK

Tuesday, October 18th Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday October 19th Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK

Thursday, October 20th 02 Apollo, Manchester UK

Saturday, October 22nd Roundhouse, London UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 23rd Roundhouse, London UK

Monday, October 24th Roundhouse, London UK

Tuesday, October 25th Roundhouse, London UK

Thursday, October 27th Le Grand Rex, Paris FR

Saturday, October 29th Vega, Copenhagen DK

Sunday, October 30th Sentrum Scene, Oslo NO

Monday, October 31st SE Cirkus, Stockholm SE

Wednesday, November 2nd VoxHall, Aarhus DK

Friday, November 4th Pier 2, Bremen DE

Saturday, November 5th Tempodrom, Berlin DE

Monday, November 7th Cirque Royal, Brussels BE

Tuesday, November 8th Royal Carré Theater, Amsterdam NL

Thursday, November 10th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Friday, November 11th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, February 15 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Thursday, February 16 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Saturday, February 18 Namba Hatch, Osaka JP

! w/ Film School

@ w/ Kelley Stoltz

# w/ Guerilla Toss

$ w/ Annalibera

% w/ Circuit des Yeux

^ w/ The Goon Sax

& w/ 75 Dollar Bill

* w/ Horsegirl

= w/ Steve Gunn

> w/ Weak Signal

+ w/ Piranha Rama