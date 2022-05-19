Pavement announce ‘Westing (By Musket And Sextant)’ vinyl reissue

It's a very Pavement year. We've already had the long-awaited deluxe edition of Terror Twilight a 30th anniversary vinyl repress of Slanted and Enchanted, the 25th anniversary of Brighten the Corners, and the band's upcoming reunion tour. Adding to that, they've just announced a reissue of 1993's Westing (By Musket and Sextant), their compilation of early singles and EPs, including their classic debut EP, Slay Tracks. It will be out July 15 as part of Matador's Revisionist History series and you can pre-order the vinyl now.



We talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, and more about Pavement's enduring influence. We also rounded up some of the best Pavement covers by other artists.

Pavement's reunion tour kicks off Monday in Los Angeles and includes NYC shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3. All dates are listed below.

Westing (By Musket And Sextant)

1. You're Killing Me 03:20

2. Box Elder 02:26

3. Maybe Maybe 02:14

4. She Believes 03:02

5. Price Yeah! 03:00

6. Forklift 03:27

7. Spizzle Trunk 01:23

8. Recorder Grot 02:08

9. Internal K-Dart 01:49

10. Perfect Depth 02:44

11. Recorder Grot (Rally) 00:21

12. Heckler Spray 01:06

13. From Now On 02:03

14. Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent 02:30

15. Drive-By-Fader 00:28

16. Debris Slide 01:56

17. Home 02:23

18. Krell Vid-User 01:26

19. Summer Babe 03:13

20. Mercy Snack: The Laundromat 01:39

21. Baptist Blacktick 02:03

22. My First Mine 02:20

23. My Radio 01:22

PAVEMENT - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thursday, June 2 Primavera Sound, Barcelona ES

Friday, June 10 NOS Primavera Sound, Porto PT

Wednesday, September 7 Balboa Theatre, San Diego CA (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, September 8, Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 9 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 10 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 12 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Tuesday, September 13 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Wednesday, September 14 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Friday, September 16 Edgefield Amphitheatre, Troutdale OR

Saturday, September 17 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle WA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 19 Paramount Theatre, Denver CO

Tuesday, September 20 Uptown Theater, Kansas City MO

Wednesday, September 21 The Palace Theatre, St. Paul MN

Thursday, September 22 Chicago Theatre, Chicago IL (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 23, Chicago Theatre IL

Saturday, September 24 Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit MI (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 26 Massey Hall, Toronto ON (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, September 27, Massey Hall, Toronto ON

Wednesday, September 28 Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston MA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 30 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 1 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 2 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 3, Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY

Wednesday, October 5 The Met, Philadelphia PA (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, October 6 Warner Theatre, Washington DC (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 8 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 9 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 10, 3Ten At ACL Live, Austin TX (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 11 ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin TX (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 17th 02 Academy, Leeds UK

Tuesday, October 18th Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday October 19th Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK

Thursday, October 20th 02 Apollo, Manchester UK

Saturday, October 22nd Roundhouse, London UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 23rd Roundhouse, London UK

Monday, October 24th Roundhouse, London UK

Tuesday, October 25th Roundhouse, London UK

Thursday, October 27th Le Grand Rex, Paris FR

Saturday, October 29th Vega, Copenhagen DK

Sunday, October 30th Sentrum Scene, Oslo NO

Monday, October 31st SE Cirkus, Stockholm SE

Wednesday, November 2nd VoxHall, Aarhus DK

Friday, November 4th Pier 2, Bremen DE

Saturday, November 5th Tempodrom, Berlin DE

Monday, November 7th Cirque Royal, Brussels BE

Tuesday, November 8th Royal Carré Theater, Amsterdam NL

Thursday, November 10th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Friday, November 11th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, February 15 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Thursday, February 16 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Saturday, February 18 Namba Hatch, Osaka JP