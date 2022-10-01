Pavement began their 4-night Brooklyn run at Kings Theatre (setlist, video)

Pavement began their four-night run at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Friday night (9/30), delivering a two-hour, 25-song, crowd-pleasing set of '90s indie rock classics. Nearly 20 shows into their reunion tour, Stephen Malkmus, Spiral Stairs, Mark Ibold, Steve West, and Bob Nastanovich -- along with tour keyboardist Rebecca Cole -- have their sea legs and sounded great. Coming out to rapturous applause, Pavement kicked things off with Brighten the Corners' "Fin," followed by early fave "Box Elder" and their #1 Spotify hit, "Harness Your Hopes."

From there, as it's been on this tour, Kings Theatre got a nice mix of college radio faves ("Trigger Cut," "Two States," "Gold Sounds," "Stereo," "Shoot the Singer," "Grounded," "Spit on a Stranger," "Here") and deep cuts ("Serpentine Pad," "Heckler Spray," "Unfair," "Painted Soldiers"). The main set ended with "Range Life," and they came back for a four-song encore of "Stop Breathin" and "Major Leagues," before capping things with a double-shot crowd sing-a-long of "Summer Babe" and "Cut Your Hair."

Brooklyn's Water From Your Eyes opened the night, and you can check out the Pavement's full Kings Theatre Night 1 setlist, along with fan-shot video, below.

Pavement do it again tonight (10/1) with 75 Dollar Bill opening, as well as Sunday with Horsegirl. Both are sold out, but you can still get tickets for Monday's show with Steve Gunn.

Also this weekend, you can visit Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum on the Lower East Side in Manhattan.

SETLIST: Pavement @ Kings Theatre 9/30/2022

Fin

Box Elder

Harness Your Hopes

Spit on a Stranger

Serpentine Pad

Painted Soldiers

Type Slowly

Heckler Spray

Trigger Cut

Shoot the Singer (1 Sick Verse)

Two States

Gold Soundz

Grounded

Folk Jam

Kennel District

Father to a Sister of Thought

Stereo

Here

The Hexx

Unfair

Range Life

Encore:

Stop Breathin

Major Leagues

Summer Babe

Cut Your Hair