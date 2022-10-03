Pavement continued their Kings Theatre run on Sunday with Horsegirl (Night 3 setlist, video)

Pavement continued their four-night run at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on a drizzly Sunday (10/2), with their Matador Records labelmates Horsegirl opening. There are lots of fans going to multiple nights and Pavement have been really mixing up the setlists. Sunday night was a little heavier on Terror Twilight, with four songs, including "Major Leagues" (which opened the show), "The Hexx," "Spit on a Stranger," and "Folk Jam," and Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain got five, including "Cut Your Hair," "Heaven is a Truck," "Range Life," "Unfair" (which closed out their main set) and "Stop Breathin'," which was the final song of the night.

Sunday also got "Frontwards," "Two States," "We Dance," "Gangsters & Pranksters," "Summer Babe," "Harness Your Hopes," "Kennel District," "Home," "In the Mouth a Desert," "Blue Hawaiian," and more. "Flame Throwa" and "Grounded" were both on the printed setlist but swapped out for "Range Life" and "Here," respectively. Check out the Kings Theatre night 3 setlist and video of "Major Leagues," "Range Life" and "In the Mouth a Desert," below.

Tonight is the final NYC Pavement show of this run, with Steve Gunn opening, and tickets are still available. Read our review of Saturday's show and check out pics from Friday.

Before the show, some of the band visited old friend and Wowee Zowee cover art painter Steve Keene at his art show in Brooklyn Heights. The exhibit not only has Wowee Zowee paintings, but all of Pavement's album cover reimagined in Steve's distinctive style. It's up through October 13 and you can check out Pavement's instagram post about it below.

Sunday was also the last day of the Pavements 1933 - 2022: A Pavement Museum in Tribeca (where Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Speedy Ortiz and Bully covered Pavement live on Saturday).

SETLIST: Pavement @ Kings Theatre 10/2/2022 (Night 3)

Major Leagues

In the Mouth a Desert

Two States

We Dance

Harness Your Hopes

Cut Your Hair

Heaven Is a Truck

The Hexx

Frontwards

Home

Stereo

Kennel District

Range Life

Folk Jam

Embassy Row

Fight This Generation

Here

Blue Hawaiian

Motion Suggests

Unfair

Encore:

Spizzle Trunk

Spit on a Stranger

Gangsters & Pranksters

Summer Babe

Stop Breathin

