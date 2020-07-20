Pavement joins Bandcamp (all five studio albums streaming)

Indie rock greats Pavement may not be reuniting to play Primavera Sound this year like they were supposed to (thanks to the coronavirus), but they have just joined Bandcamp and put their five studio albums up for streaming and digital downloads.

That includes their classic 1992 low-fi debut Slanted & Enchanted; 1994's Buzz Bin-friendly Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain; the jammy sprawl of 1995's Wowee Zowee; 1997's tightly constructed, underrated Brighten the Corners; and the austere curtain call of 1999's Terror Twilight. Listen to those below.

If you need more, Wowee Zowee is getting a 25th anniversary reissue in August as part of Matador's Revisionist History series.

Meanwhile, Stephen Malkmus released Traditional Techniques earlier this year (and we talked to him about it).

Also: Sonic Youth and Yo La Tengo are on Bandcamp too.