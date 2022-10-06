Pavement livestreaming their ‘Austin City Limits’ taping
Pavement only have a few more dates of their North American reunion tour and the final shows are in Austin, including a taping of PBS music series Austin City Limits on Monday, October 10. ACL will livestream the entire performance via their YouTube at 9 PM Eastern. It will only stream live -- no archive -- and will be your only chance to see their full set. Watch below.
An edited-down version of Pavement's set will air in early 2023 as part of Austin City Limits' 48th season.
Pavement were terrific at their four-show run at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre last weekend. Check out setlists and video from all four shows and read our review of Night 2.