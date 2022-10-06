Pavement livestreaming their ‘Austin City Limits’ taping

Pavement only have a few more dates of their North American reunion tour and the final shows are in Austin, including a taping of PBS music series Austin City Limits on Monday, October 10. ACL will livestream the entire performance via their YouTube at 9 PM Eastern. It will only stream live -- no archive -- and will be your only chance to see their full set. Watch below.

An edited-down version of Pavement's set will air in early 2023 as part of Austin City Limits' 48th season.

Pavement were terrific at their four-show run at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre last weekend. Check out setlists and video from all four shows and read our review of Night 2.

Grab Pavement vinyl in the BV shop.