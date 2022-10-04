Pavement played “AT&T” for first time in 12 years at final Kings Theatre show (Night 4 setlist, video)

Pavement wrapped up their four-night run at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Monday night (9/3) with Steve Gunn as opener. With fans going to multiple nights, the indie rock icons have covered a lot of ground, setlist-wise, mixing things up with a variety of deep cuts along with the hits. On Monday, they closed out their main set with Wowee Zowee's "AT&T" -- a last-minute substitution for "Fin" which was on the printed setlist -- which was the first time its been dusted off since November 2010 and, according to the band, they hadn't actually rehearsed. Watch them play that below.

Wowee Zowee got the most play of any album on Monday night, with seven songs including "Grounded," which opened the show, as well as "Grave Architecture," "Kennel District," "Serpentine Pad," "Pueblo," and "Father to a Sister of Thought." There was also "Give it a Day" from the Pacific Trim EP, "Heckler Spray," and "Fame Throwa," plus "Silence Kid," "Gold Soundz," "Trigger Cut," "Type Slowly," "Stereo," "Harness Your Hopes," "Range Life," "Cut Your Hair," and more. They ended the night, and their Kings Theatre run, with "Fillmore Jive." Check out the full Kings Theatre setlist and lots of fan-shot video below.

You can also check out recaps, setlists, pics and video for Kings Theatre Night 1, Night 2 and Night 3.

SETLIST: Pavement @ Kings Theatre 10/3/2022

Grounded

Silence Kid

Gold Soundz

Fame Throwa

Kennel District

Starlings of the Slipstream

Trigger Cut

Two States

Zurich Is Stained

Heckler Spray

Debris Slide

Type Slowly

Shady Lane

Father to a Sister of Thought

Serpentine Pad

Give It a Day

Harness Your Hopes

Pueblo

Stereo

Transport Is Arranged

AT&T

Encore:

Grave Architecture

Range Life

Shoot the Singer (1 Sick Verse)

Cut Your Hair

Fillmore Jive