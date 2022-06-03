Pavement played Primavera Sound (video, setlist)

Pavement's first show in 10 years was supposed to be at Primavera Sound in 2020. Two years later, Primavera Sound was Pavement's second performance in 12 years, following a warm-up in L.A. But unlike that intimate show, Pavement played to some 30,000 excited fans who sang along to "Cut Your Hair," "Gold Soundz," and other '90s indie rock classics.

Their Primavera set, which started at 12:40 AM, included three songs that hadn't been played since their 2010 reunion -- "Father to a Sister of Thought," "Zurich is Stained" and "Stereo" -- plus "Summer Babe," "Shady Lane," "Range Life," "Harness Your Hopes," "Major Leagues," "Spit on a Stranger," "Trigger Cut," "Black Out" "Frontwards" and lots more.

Check out Pavement's Primavera Sound setlist, and watch them play "Frontwards," "Stereo," "Gold Soundz," "Father to a Sister of a Thought," "Spit on a Stranger," "Trigger Cut" and more below.

Primavera Sound has suffered a few lineup cancellations due to Covid, including The Strokes and Bleachers, and Stereogum's Ryan Leas (who is there) notes there were complains, on day one, of lack of water, overcrowding and bottlenecks, and food vendors apart from the bars. The festival acknowledged the problems and said that they're "working tirelessly to solve them so that we can all enjoy the coming days as we deserve."

Pavement's North American fall tour includes NYC shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3.

Pick up Pavement albums on vinyl, including the Terror Twilight deluxe edition and the new Westing (By Musket & Sextant) repress, in the BV store.

For more, we talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, Horsegirl, and others about Pavement's enduring influence. We also rounded up some of the best Pavement covers by other artists.

SETLIST: Pavement @ Primavera Sound 6/2/2022

Frontwards

Silence Kid

Gold Soundz

Father to a Sister of Thought

Kennel District

Serpentine Pad

Spit on a Stranger

Black Out

Embassy Row

Transport Is Arranged

Perfume-V

The Hexx

Trigger Cut

Type Slowly

Cut Your Hair

Zurich Is Stained

Two States

Grounded

Harness Your Hopes

Stereo

Folk Jam

Shady Lane

Range Life

Unfair

Major Leagues

Summer Babe

Witchi Tai To