Pavement played their first show in nearly 12 years (setlist, video, pics)

Pavement's reunion tour kicked off Monday night (5/23) in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre, serving as a warm-up for next week's Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. Their first in 4,199 days (that's nearly 12 years), the Fonda show featured lots of songs that never got played during their last reunion tour, including "Harness Your Hopes," a b-side that has become their most-played song on Spotify. You can watch video of that below.

Other songs newly dusted off: Brighten the Corners' "Embassy Row" "Transport is Arranged" and "Type Slowly" (last played in 1997), Wowee Zowee's "Serpentine Pad," "Motion Suggests" and "Blackout" (last played in '96/'97), Terror Twilight's "Major Leagues" and "Folk Jam" (last played in 1999) and Slanted & Enchanted's "Flame Throwa," which hadn't been played in 29 years.

Their Fonda setlist also included "Our Singer," "Frontwards," "Trigger Cut," "Gold Soundz," "Two States," "The Hexx," "Shoot the Singer," "Cut Your Hair," "Range Life," "Shady Lane," Summer Babe," and more. Pavement ended their second encore with "Here" and a cover of Jim Pepper's "Witchi Tai To."

Check out the setlist and more fan-taken pics and video below.

In addition to Stephen Malkmus, Spiral Stairs, Bob Nastanovich, Mark Ibold and Steve West, Pavement are joined on this tour by Wild Flag's Rebecca Cole on keyboards.

Pavement's North American fall tour includes NYC shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3. All dates are listed below.

We talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, and more about Pavement's enduring influence. We also rounded up some of the best Pavement covers by other artists.

SETLIST: Pavement @ The Fonda Theatre 5/23/2022 (via)

Our Singer

Frontwards

Embassy Row (First time since 1997)

Black Out (First time since 1997)

Trigger Cut

Kennel District

Spit on a Stranger

Gold Soundz

Transport Is Arranged (First time since 1997)

Serpentine Pad (First time since 1996)

Motion Suggests (First time since 1996)

Two States

The Hexx

Shoot the Singer

Grounded

Harness Your Hopes (First time since 1999)

Silence Kid

Cut Your Hair

Type Slowly (First time since 1997; Extended jam)

Perfume-V

Fame Throwa (First time since 1993)

Range Life

Folk Jam (First time since 1999)

Encore:

Shady Lane

Unfair

Grave Architecture (First time since 1999)

Major Leagues (First time since 1999)

Summer Babe

Encore 2:

Here

Witchi Tai To (Jim Pepper cover) (Live debut by Pavement)

Pavement - 2022 Tour

Thursday, June 2 Primavera Sound, Barcelona ES

Friday, June 10 NOS Primavera Sound, Porto PT

Wednesday, September 7 Balboa Theatre, San Diego CA (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, September 8, Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 9 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 10 Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 12 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Tuesday, September 13 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Wednesday, September 14 The Masonic, San Francisco CA

Friday, September 16 Edgefield Amphitheatre, Troutdale OR

Saturday, September 17 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle WA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 19 Paramount Theatre, Denver CO

Tuesday, September 20 Uptown Theater, Kansas City MO

Wednesday, September 21 The Palace Theatre, St. Paul MN

Thursday, September 22 Chicago Theatre, Chicago IL (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 23, Chicago Theatre IL

Saturday, September 24 Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit MI (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 26 Massey Hall, Toronto ON (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, September 27, Massey Hall, Toronto ON

Wednesday, September 28 Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston MA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 30 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 1 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 2 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 3, Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY

Wednesday, October 5 The Met, Philadelphia PA (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, October 6 Warner Theatre, Washington DC (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 8 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 9 The Eastern, Atlanta GA (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 10, 3Ten At ACL Live, Austin TX (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 11 ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin TX (SOLD OUT)

Monday, October 17th 02 Academy, Leeds UK

Tuesday, October 18th Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday October 19th Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK

Thursday, October 20th 02 Apollo, Manchester UK

Saturday, October 22nd Roundhouse, London UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 23rd Roundhouse, London UK

Monday, October 24th Roundhouse, London UK

Tuesday, October 25th Roundhouse, London UK

Thursday, October 27th Le Grand Rex, Paris FR

Saturday, October 29th Vega, Copenhagen DK

Sunday, October 30th Sentrum Scene, Oslo NO

Monday, October 31st SE Cirkus, Stockholm SE

Wednesday, November 2nd VoxHall, Aarhus DK

Friday, November 4th Pier 2, Bremen DE

Saturday, November 5th Tempodrom, Berlin DE

Monday, November 7th Cirque Royal, Brussels BE

Tuesday, November 8th Royal Carré Theater, Amsterdam NL

Thursday, November 10th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Friday, November 11th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, February 15 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Thursday, February 16 Tokyo Dome City Hall, Tokyo JP

Saturday, February 18 Namba Hatch, Osaka JP