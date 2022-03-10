Pavement share new “Harness Your Hopes” video starring Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher

One of Pavement's most popular songs, at least on Spotify, is "Harness Your Hopes," a b-side to Terror Twilight single "Spit on a Stranger," that thanks to the service's algorithm (and being a very catchy song) became the indie rock band's most-streamed song. Along with the deluxe edition of Terror Twilight (preorder on vinyl), Matador Records is reissuing the Spit on the Stranger EP on vinyl on April 8 (preorder).

To go along with that, Pavement have released a video for "Harness Your Hopes" that was directed by Alex Ross Perry, who made the very intense 2018 film Her Smell and directed Soccer Mommy's "yellow is the color of her eyes" video. It stars Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher as an obsessed Pavement fan who finds herself teleported into the band's '90s videos, including "Cut Your Hair," "Stereo," "Shady Lane," and more. It's very cleverly done. You can watch that below.

You can preorder the Spit on a Stranger EP and the Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal box set now.

Pavement will tour North America this fall, including four shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Read our look back at Pavement's Brighten the Corners.

Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates:

6.02.22 ­– Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre SOLD OUT

9.08.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre SOLD OUT

9.23.22 ­– Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre SOLD OUT

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall SOLD OUT

9.27.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre SOLD OUT

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met SOLD OUT

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre SOLD OUT

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater SOLD OUT

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT