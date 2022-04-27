Pavement warming up for Primavera Sound & reunion tour with L.A. show in May

Pavement are having a big year. Slanted and Enchanted just turned 30 and is getting a new vinyl edition, Brighten the Corners recently turned 25, Terror Twilight finally got the deluxe edition treatment, and the band are gearing up for a reunion tour that kicks off with Barcelona's Primavera Sound.

As a warm-up for Primavera and their tour, the band have announced that their first show in 12 years will be at Los Angeles' 1200-seat Fonda Theater on May 23. Mini Mekons, aka a four-piece lineup of Mekons, will open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM PT.

Pavement's tour also includes NYC shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3. See updated dates below.

Meanwhile, Mini Mekons will warm up for their Fonda Theatre show with an outdoor show Los Angeles on May 22 and info on that is here.

PAVEMENT: 2022 TOUR

Mon, MAY 23 Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Thu, JUN 2 Parc del Fòrum Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Fri, JUN 10 NOS Primavera Sound 2022 Porto, Portugal

Wed, SEP 7 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

Thu, SEP 8 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Fri, SEP 9 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sat, SEP 10 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Mon, SEP 12 The Masonic San Francisco, CA

Tue, SEP 13 The Masonic San Francisco, CA

Wed, SEP 14 The Masonic San Francisco, CA

Fri, SEP 16 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR

Sat, SEP 17 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Mon, SEP 19 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Tue, SEP 20 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Wed, SEP 21 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

Thu, SEP 22 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Fri, SEP 23 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Sat, SEP 24 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

Mon, SEP 26 Massey Hall Toronto, Canada

Tue, SEP 27 Massey Hall Toronto, Canada

Wed, SEP 28 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Fri, SEP 30 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sat, OCT 1 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sun, OCT 2 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Mon, OCT 3 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Wed, OCT 5 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Thu, OCT 6 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

Sat, OCT 8 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Sun, OCT 9 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Mon, OCT 10 3TEN Austin, TX

Tue, OCT 11 Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX

Mon, OCT 17 O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom

Tue, OCT 18 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, OCT 19 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 20 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 22 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Sun, OCT 23 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Mon, OCT 24 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Tue, OCT 25 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 27 Le Grand Rex Paris, France

Sat, OCT 29 Vega København, Denmark

Sun, OCT 30 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

Mon, OCT 31 Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden

Wed, NOV 2 Fonden Voxhall Aarhus, Denmark

Fri, NOV 4 Pier 2 Bremen, Germany

Sat, NOV 5 Tempodrom Berlin, Germany

Mon, NOV 7 Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

Tue, NOV 8 Koninklijk Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thu, NOV 10 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

Fri, NOV 11 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

Wed, FEB 15, 2023 Tokyo Dome City Hall Bunkyo City, Japan

Thu, FEB 16, 2023 Tokyo Dome City Hall Bunkyo City, Japan

Sat, FEB 18, 2023 なんばＨａｔｃｈ 大阪, 日本