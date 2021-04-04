Pavement will go on “a real tour” in 2022 according to Spiral Stairs

Pavement were set to reunite for the 2020 edition of Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, which were going to be their only shows that year. Due to the pandemic, Primavera got postponed August 2020, then to June 2021, which then got canceled.

It's unclear whether Pavement will play Primavera 2022 -- the lineup's not being released till June -- but guitarist Spiral Stairs (Scott Kanneberg) says the band have plans for next year and it sounds like more than festivals. Talking to website Blood in the Brine, Scott said, "Pavement finally gonna do some more stuff next year, in September."

That's all the detail Scott gave, but hey it's something. When we talked to Stephen Malkmus last year, he said the band had nothing planned beyond Primavera. "So we're just doing that and we're just going to have fun and we'll see how it goes." Malkmus did say they had thought a lot about how to do those shows. "We are very organized because there's a manager guy helping out and everything's planned. Rehearsal times, light show, setlists, just getting everything period correct...pedals, amps, tempos." Stay tuned.

In other Pavement news, it looks like we're finally going to get a Deluxe Edition of the band's final album, 1999's Terror Twilight.

Malkmus was also supposed to tour for 2020's Traditional Techniques but no word on when those will be rescheduled (the tour, rescheduled from last year, was supposed to be happening now).

Meanwhile, Spiral Stairs -- who is living in Australia these days -- is finishing up a new solo album. "My drummer & bassist & I recorded it via Zoom in December & i'm still trying to finish up the singing & finishing touches before my producer mixes it all," he told Blood on the Brine, noting that the death of bassist Matt Harris "added some more sadness to the project." He says the current title of the album is More Songs About Feelings And Loss.