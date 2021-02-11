Pavement’s ‘Terror Twilight’ deluxe edition reissue finally on the way

Pavement released double-disc remastered special editions of all their Matador albums back in the '00s, with new liner notes, rare tracks and more. All except for their final album, 1999's Terror Twilight, that is. Maybe it was too soon, or maybe it was because it was weird one. They worked with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and it was not the most easy breezy time they ever had making a record. In a 2017 interview with Pitchfork, Stephen Malkmus called it "a real, classic rock, overproduced, $100,000 record. With that much money you should be able to make something good. We made some things that weren’t as good as they could've been."

The band look to be finally revisiting Terror Twilight for a reissue, as they posted a screenshot today of an essay titled "The Terror Twilight... or Pavement's 'All Shook Down,'" making reference to The Replacements final album which a lot of people call a glorified Paul Westerberg solo record. Pavement say "Finally sorting out liner notes... stay tuned folks. It’s mastered at least!" In the meantime, you can listen to the original album below.

Stay tuned. Pavement were set to reunite in 2020 at Primavera which didn't happen, like everything else, due to COVID. They're on the bill for the rescheduled 2021 Primavera which is set to happen the first weekend in June. Will that actually happen? Also stay tuned.

Stephen Malkmus was also set to tour this spring -- rescheduled dates from 2020 to support last year's terrific Traditional Techniques. Those dates have also been postponed and no word on new ones yet.