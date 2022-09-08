Pavement’s tour kicked off in San Diego with hits, rarities & more (setlist, video)

Two and a half years after it was announced, '90s indie rock icons Pavement finally got their North American reunion tour underway on Wednesday (9/7) at San Diego's Balboa Theatre. Their set was pretty similar to what they played at Primavera Sound earlier this year, and there were a few nice surprises. Most notably: "Home," from their 1990 Perfect Sound Forever EP, got its first performance since 1993, and "Blue Hawaiian" was pulled out for the first time since the Brighten the Corners tour in 1997. They also dusted off "Spizzle Trunk," "Box Elder," and "Give it a Day" for the first time since their 2010 reunion tour.

The rest of their Balboa setlist was classics, including b-side-turned-Spotify-favorite "Harness Your Hopes" (which they dropped early in the set), "Gold Soundz," "Shoot the Singer," "Cut Your Hair," "The Hexx," "Shady Lane," "Stereo," "Here," "Date With IKEA," and more, closing the night with the twangy "Range Life." Check out the setlist, along with fan video of Pavement playing "Unfair" and a few Instagram pics, below.

Tonight Pavement begin a three-night run at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre, and they'll hi ho Silver ride into Brooklyn at the end of September for four shows at Kings Theatre.

SETLIST: Pavement @ Balboa Theatre, San Diego 9/7/2022 (via)

Grounded

Harness Your Hopes

Kennel District

Gold Soundz

Home (First time since 1993)

Transport Is Arranged

Shoot the Singer

Frontwards

Father to a Sister of Thought

Spizzle Trunk (First time since 2010)

Spit on a Stranger

Cut Your Hair

Zurich Is Stained

Unfair

The Hexx

Blue Hawaiian (First time since 1997)

Type Slowly

Shady Lane

Date w/ IKEA

Box Elder (First time since 2010)

Encore:

Motion Suggests

Fight This Generation

Here

Give It a Day (First time since 2010)

Stereo

Range Life

PAVEMENT - 2022 TOUR DATES

THU, SEP 8 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

FRI, SEP 9 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

SAT, SEP 10 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

MON, SEP 12 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

TUE, SEP 13 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

WED, SEP 14 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FRI, SEP 16 - MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD - TROUTDALE, OR

SAT, SEP 17 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

MON, SEP 19 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - DENVER, CO

TUE, SEP 20 - UPTOWN THEATER - KANSAS CITY, MO

WED, SEP 21 - PALACE THEATRE - SAINT PAUL, MN

THU, SEP 22 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

FRI, SEP 23 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

SAT, SEP 24 - MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE - DETROIT, MI

MON, SEP 26 - MASSEY HALL - TORONTO, CANADA

TUE, SEP 27 - MASSEY HALL - TORONTO, CANADA

WED, SEP 28 - BOCH CENTER - WANG THEATRE - BOSTON, MA

FRI, SEP 30 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

SAT, OCT 1 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

SUN, OCT 2 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

MON, OCT 3 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

WED, OCT 5 - THE MET PHILADELPHIA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

THU, OCT 6 - WARNER THEATRE - WASHINGTON, DC

SAT, OCT 8 - THE EASTERN - ATLANTA, GA

SUN, OCT 9 - THE EASTERN - ATLANTA, GA

MON, OCT 10 - 3TEN - AUSTIN, TX

TUE, OCT 11 - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE - AUSTIN, TX

MON, OCT 17 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, OCT 18 - BARROWLAND BALLROOM - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, OCT 19 - USHER HALL - EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, OCT 20 - O2 APOLLO MANCHESTER - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, OCT 22 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, OCT 23 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

MON, OCT 24 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, OCT 25 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, OCT 27 - LE GRAND REX - PARIS, FRANCE

SAT, OCT 29 - VEGA - KØBENHAVN, DENMARK

SUN, OCT 30 - SENTRUM SCENE - OSLO, NORWAY

MON, OCT 31 - CIRKUS - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

WED, NOV 2 - FONDEN VOXHALL - AARHUS, DENMARK

FRI, NOV 4 - PIER 2 - BREMEN, GERMANY

SAT, NOV 5 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

MON, NOV 7 - CIRQUE ROYAL - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

TUE, NOV 8 - KONINKLIJK THEATER CARRÉ - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

THU, NOV 10 - VICAR STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

FRI, NOV 11 - VICAR STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

WED, FEB 15, 2023 - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL - BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN

THU, FEB 16, 2023 - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL - BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN

SAT, FEB 18, 2023 - なんばＨＡＴＣＨ - 大阪, 日本 - RSVP