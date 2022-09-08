Pavement’s tour kicked off in San Diego with hits, rarities & more (setlist, video)
Two and a half years after it was announced, '90s indie rock icons Pavement finally got their North American reunion tour underway on Wednesday (9/7) at San Diego's Balboa Theatre. Their set was pretty similar to what they played at Primavera Sound earlier this year, and there were a few nice surprises. Most notably: "Home," from their 1990 Perfect Sound Forever EP, got its first performance since 1993, and "Blue Hawaiian" was pulled out for the first time since the Brighten the Corners tour in 1997. They also dusted off "Spizzle Trunk," "Box Elder," and "Give it a Day" for the first time since their 2010 reunion tour.
The rest of their Balboa setlist was classics, including b-side-turned-Spotify-favorite "Harness Your Hopes" (which they dropped early in the set), "Gold Soundz," "Shoot the Singer," "Cut Your Hair," "The Hexx," "Shady Lane," "Stereo," "Here," "Date With IKEA," and more, closing the night with the twangy "Range Life." Check out the setlist, along with fan video of Pavement playing "Unfair" and a few Instagram pics, below.
Tonight Pavement begin a three-night run at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre, and they'll hi ho Silver ride into Brooklyn at the end of September for four shows at Kings Theatre.
Pick up Pavement albums on vinyl, including the Terror Twilight deluxe edition , the Slanted & Enchanted 30th Anniversary edition, and the new Westing (By Musket & Sextant) repress, in the BV shop.
For more, we talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, Horsegirl, and others about Pavement's enduring influence. We also rounded up some of the best Pavement covers by other artists.
SETLIST: Pavement @ Balboa Theatre, San Diego 9/7/2022 (via)
Grounded
Harness Your Hopes
Kennel District
Gold Soundz
Home (First time since 1993)
Transport Is Arranged
Shoot the Singer
Frontwards
Father to a Sister of Thought
Spizzle Trunk (First time since 2010)
Spit on a Stranger
Cut Your Hair
Zurich Is Stained
Unfair
The Hexx
Blue Hawaiian (First time since 1997)
Type Slowly
Shady Lane
Date w/ IKEA
Box Elder (First time since 2010)
Encore:
Motion Suggests
Fight This Generation
Here
Give It a Day (First time since 2010)
Stereo
Range Life
