Peace Chord (mem Crack Cloud) preps debut – watch “Empty In This House” video

When not working as part Vancouver post-punk collective Crack Cloud, Daniel Roberson makes gorgeous, eerily chill music as Peace Chord, with piano, ambient synths and layers of harmony as its primary elements. Peace Chord's self-titled debut will be out February 5 via Unheard of Hope.

"Peace Chord was made in the shed behind the communal house that I and rest of Crack Cloud live in," says Daniel. "I recorded most of it there, as well as in my parent’s living room, during and after the making of Pain Olympics with Crack Cloud. In that ramshackle space I found stillness for the first time after three years of oscillation; between harm-reduction work in overdose prevention sites and low-barrier shelters, and tour with Crack Cloud. In the stillness of that space, I was afforded time to reflect on the thoughts and experiences that had gone unseen: Loss of love. The dying of my grandfather. The dying of friends to overdose. Seeing new countries. Bearing witness to celebration and trauma. While I was writing, I was also building a Buchla 200 synthesizer, learning to weave on a loom, keeping my hands busy. Like treading water, providing buoyancy to process and meditate on these experiences. Weaving a spiritual lens through which I can interpret what I’ve seen."

We've got the premiere of the video for "Empty In This House" which was directed, edited and animated by Roberson. Shot in black and while, ghostly images match the austere beauty of the song, as the camera pulls back, slowly revealing more to the story. It's truly a lovely video and you can watch that below.

Crack Cloud's excellent Pain Olympics came out earlier this year.