Peaches brought ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ & a giant inflatable penis to Avant Gardner (pics)

Peaches is celebrating the (belated) 20th anniversary of her 2000 breakthrough, The Teaches of Peaches, on tour, and she hit Brooklyn on Saturday (5/28) for a show at Avant Gardner. In a Willy Wonka-esque move mocking the idea of anniversary tours, Peaches came out on stage wearing the same outfit featured on the album cover, but using a walker which was tossed aside before launching into the set's first song, "Set it Off." Every song from The Teaches of Peaches was played -- but not in order --as well as lots of other songs, including "Operate," "Talk to Me," her cover of Berlin's "Sex (I'm A)," and "Dick in the Air" which closed out the main set and had Peaches singing from inside a giant inflatable penis.

At the end of the main set, Peaches said she'd played all the songs the crowd wanted to hear, thanked the crowd and left the stage. But of course there was one that hadn't been played yet. She came back out for the encore with that one, "Fuck the Pain Away," and then closed the night with a cover of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." See the setlist below.

As you might expect, there were a few costume changes throughout the show, including some vagina headgear, and a t-shirt that read "THANK GOD FOR ABORTION." Opener Christeene, who played instead of previously announced support Kalifa (formerly known as LE1F), joined Peaches for "Shake Yer Dix." Pictures from the show by Edwina Hay, which are unsurprisingly a little NSFW, are in this post.

Peaches also stopped by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to perform "Fuck the Pain Away," and you can watch video of that below.

SETLIST: Peaches @ Avant Gardner 5/28/2022

Set It Off

Hot Rod

Cum Undun

Diddle My Skittle

Keine Melodien

Sucker

Rock Show

Suck and Let Go

Sex (I'm A) (Berlin cover)

AA XXX

Lovertits

Felix Partz

Shake Yer Dix

Bodyline

Boys Wanna Be Her

Talk to Me

Pussy Mask

Vaginoplasty

Operate

Dick in the Air

Encore:

Fuck the Pain Away

It's All Coming Back to Me Now (Céline Dion cover)