Peaches playing ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ in full on 2022 tour

Peaches is celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of her second LP (and first under that moniker), 2000's flamboyant, sexy, exuberant The Teaches of Peaches, by playing it on full in on tour in North America, Europe, and the UK. "It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years," she writes, "and now I'm so ready for us to 'Fuck the Pain Away' together!"

Dates begin in May and include stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Montreal, Brooklyn and more, continuing into June in the UK and Europe. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner on May 28, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Tuesday, February 1 at 10 AM local time.

PEACHES: 2022 TOUR

May 16 - Seattle, WA, The Showbox

May 17 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

May 20 - San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

May 21 - Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival

May 25 - Montreal, QC, MTelus

May 26 - Toronto, ON, Rebel

May 28 - Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner

June 5 - Stockholm, SE, Berns

June 6 - Malmö, SE, Malmö Live

June 10 - Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome

June 11 - London, UK, Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival

June 13 - Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Galvanizers

June 14 - Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

June 15 - Liverpool, UK, Invisible Wind Factory

June 16 - Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

June 19 - Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

June 20 - Paris, FR, Le Trianon

June 21 - Brussels, BE, AB

