Peaches playing ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ in full on 2022 tour
Peaches is celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of her second LP (and first under that moniker), 2000's flamboyant, sexy, exuberant The Teaches of Peaches, by playing it on full in on tour in North America, Europe, and the UK. "It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years," she writes, "and now I'm so ready for us to 'Fuck the Pain Away' together!"
Dates begin in May and include stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Montreal, Brooklyn and more, continuing into June in the UK and Europe. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner on May 28, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Tuesday, February 1 at 10 AM local time.
PEACHES: 2022 TOUR
May 16 - Seattle, WA, The Showbox
May 17 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
May 20 - San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
May 21 - Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival
May 25 - Montreal, QC, MTelus
May 26 - Toronto, ON, Rebel
May 28 - Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner
June 5 - Stockholm, SE, Berns
June 6 - Malmö, SE, Malmö Live
June 10 - Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome
June 11 - London, UK, Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival
June 13 - Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Galvanizers
June 14 - Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester
June 15 - Liverpool, UK, Invisible Wind Factory
June 16 - Bristol, UK, Marble Factory
June 19 - Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso
June 20 - Paris, FR, Le Trianon
June 21 - Brussels, BE, AB
See pictures from Peaches' 2016 show at Webster Hall below.