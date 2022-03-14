Pearl Jam announce rescheduled 2022 North American tour dates

Pearl Jam have finally rescheduled their Gigaton tour, which was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. West Coast dates are in May, and they'll hit the rest of the country in September. The new NYC date is September 11 at Madison Square Garden.

In addition to the rescheduled shows, Pearl Jam have also added a few new dates, in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden, NJ (Waterfront Music Pavilion on 9/14). All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all shows are on for Pearl Jam Ten Club member presale now and remaining tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 AM local time. To access the sale you'll need to pre-register by Sunday, March 27 at 10 PM PT.

Josh Klinghoffer will be pulling double duty as both a member of Pearl Jam and as the tour's opener via his solo project, Pluralone.

Pearl Jam - 2022 Tour Dates

May 3 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena (Postponed Date)

May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (Postponed Date)

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (Postponed Date)

May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena (Postponed Date)

May 12 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Postponed Date)

May 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Postponed Date)

May 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena (New Date)

May 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center (New Date)

May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena (New Date)

September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre (Postponed Date)

September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre (Postponed Date)

September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre (Postponed Date)

September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena (Postponed Date)

September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (Postponed Date)

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion (New Date)

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena (Postponed Date)

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center (Postponed Date)

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center (Postponed Date)

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena (Postponed Date)