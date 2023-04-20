Pearl Jam announce US summer tour dates

Pearl Jam will close out their summer with a short tour, hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin in August and September. Inhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows, with support for St Paul and Ft Worth still to be announced. All dates are listed below.

Tickets are on presale today via Pearl Jam's Ten Club and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. You can register for the Verified Fan sale now through Tuesday, April 25 at 5 PM Pacific.

Pearl Jam - 2023 tour dates

August 31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 2 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

