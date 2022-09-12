Pearl Jam honored 9/11 victims at Madison Square Garden (pics, video, setlist)

Pearl Jam's North American tour finally made it to NYC this weekend. The band played to an enthusiastic crowd at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night (9/11), and the night before, they played a much more intimate show at the Apollo Theater as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. The MSG show was heavy on classics, and also included covers of Dead Boys' "Sonic Reducer," Prince's "Purple Rain," and Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" (for which they brought out Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith). They also played Mother Love Bone's "Crown of Thorns" with its "Chloe Dancer" intro, their first time playing the two together since their 2016 show at the same venue. Pearl Jam shouted out basketball legend Sue Bird and Venus and Serena Williams ahead of "Even Flow," as the tennis icons watched the show from the wings.

With Sunday being the 21st anniversary of 9/11, the band also paid tribute to first responders and victims, some of whom were in the audience. Eddie Vedder paraphrased a first responder at one point, Spin reports, saying, "There was a time we supported each other. That’s the part we cannot forget. Let those lessons be remembered as our solidarity to come together and keep this country straight." Later, he said, “This is the 37th time this band has played in New York City. I think we’ve only played Seattle 50. Here’s the thing — I don’t remember half of those fuckin’ Seattle shows. I just don’t. But I feel like we remember ever Manhattan show. This potentially has the chance to be the most memorable of them all. We are quite honored to be spending this important date with you.” Pearl Jam closed out the night with guitarist Mike McCready playing a solo version of "The Star Spangled Banner" with the house lights on. The band left the stage after Vedder declared, "This was the best night ever."

Pearl Jam's rescheduled-from-2020 tour continues this month -- see all dates below, along with photos (by Sachyn Mital) and fan-shot video from MSG, and setlists from both NYC shows.

SETLIST: PEARL JAM @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 9/11/2022

Release

Garden

Come Back

Present Tense

Porch

Dissident

Given to Fly

Who Ever Said

Even Flow

Seven O'Clock

Daughter

Dance of the Clairvoyants

I'm Open

Better Man

Chloe Dancer (Mother Love Bone)

Crown of Thorns (Mother Love Bone)

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys)

Rearviewmirror

Encore:

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Why Go

Do the Evolution

Purple Rain (Prince)

Alive

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young)

The Star-Spangled Banner

SETLIST: PEARL JAM @ APOLLO THEATER, 9/10/2022

Footsteps

Pendulum

Sleight of Hand

Parachutes

Hard to Imagine

Keep Me in Your Heart (Warren Zevon)

Who Ever Said

Even Flow

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Quick Escape

Spin the Black Circle

Alright

Retrograde

Never Destination

Take the Long Way

Whipping

Porch

Encore:

Better Man

Do the Evolution

Baba O'Riley (The Who)

Indifference

Pearl Jam - 2022 Tour Dates

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion (New Date)

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena (Postponed Date)

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center (Postponed Date)

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center (Postponed Date)

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena (Postponed Date)