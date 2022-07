Pearl Jam reschedule Apollo Theater show

Pearl Jam continue their rescheduled North American tour in September, and ahead of their big NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 11, they've rescheduled their more intimate Apollo Theater date that was originally set for March of 2020. The show, part of the SiriusXM Small Stage Series, now happens on September 10. It's invitation-only, but it'll also be streamed live on the SiriusXM Pearl Jam Radio station that night.

Pearl Jam's September dates also include Camden (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on September 14), Toronto, Nashville, St. Louis, Denver, Ottawa, and more. See all dates below.

Pearl Jam - 2022 Tour Dates

September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre (Postponed Date)

September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre (Postponed Date)

September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre (Postponed Date)

September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena (Postponed Date)

September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (Postponed Date)

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion (New Date)

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena (Postponed Date)

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center (Postponed Date)

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center (Postponed Date)

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena (Postponed Date)