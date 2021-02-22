Pearl River Mart found a new location, returning to SoHo

Good news: Pearl River Mart has found a new location for their flagship store after being forced to leave their Triceca location. The new address puts them back in SoHo, at 452 Broadway, which is just block South of where Pearl River was 2003 - 2016.

In addition to the flagship store, Pearl River has two smaller shops in Chelsea Market, including Pearl River Mart Foods. There's also a Pearl River Mart in the Museum of Chinese in America (which is currently closed due to the pandemic). No word on opening date for Pearl River's new location, but stay tuned.