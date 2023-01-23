Pearla shares “Unglow The,” announces Brooklyn record release show for debut LP

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Pearla has shared "Unglow The," the final single off her upcoming debut album. "Unglow The" opens with a gentle folk lilt, but builds to a clattering ending. The album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming is due February 10 via Spacebomb Records (pre-order). Pearla says of the single:

‘Unglow The’ is about mortality, and the absurdity of life on Earth. I wrote it after one of my old friends passed away and I was finding it so impossible to grasp. No matter how many times I experience death, it never feels ‘real.’ I feel a similar way when I experience anything really grand or beautiful. Some things are just too big to process. I think we're all walking through life in varying degrees of denial of death… anxiety about death. We find ways to comfort ourselves and live in a meaningful way. But we don’t know what we don’t know! There’s a lot of mystery to being alive. I want to stay open to that mystery. That’s what this song is about for me.

Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming features previously-released singles "With," "The Place With No Weather," "Effort," "Ming the Clam," and "About Hunger, About Love." The album is a followup to Pearla's 2019 debut EP Quilting & Other Activities. Check out the LP album art and tracklist, and listen to "Unglow The" below.

Pearla has also announced a hometown record release show on February 25 at Public Records in Brooklyn, with support from Closebye and Katy Rea. Tickets are on sale now.

PEARLA - OH GLISTENING ONION THE NIGHTTIME IS COMING TRACKLIST

1. Strong

2. Ming The Clam

3. Effort

4. The Place With No Weather

5. About Hunger, About Love

6. With

7. Balm

8. Funny In Dreams

9. Unglow The

10. Flicker

11. The Glistening Onion

12. The Mysterious Bubble Of The Turkey Swamp