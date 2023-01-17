Pedro the Lion playing ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ & ‘Control’ in full on 2023 tour
Pedro the Lion will be celebrating the anniversaries of two albums -- 1998’s It’s Hard to Find a Friend, which turns 25, and 2002’s Control, which turns 21 -- by playing them in full on tour. David Bazan, along with guitarist Erik Walters and drummer Terence Ankeny, begin the tour in Omaha on April 11 and finish in Seattle on June 30. All dates are listed, along with streams of both albums, below.
The Brooklyn stop of the tour happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 28. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time.
PEDRO THE LION - 2023 TOUR DATES
04/11/23 : Omaha NE - The Waiting Room
04/12/23 : Kansas City MO - Record Bar
04/13/23 : Oklahoma City OK - Beer City Music Hall
04/14/23 : Dallas TX - Studio at the Factory
04/15/23 : Austin TX - Mohawk
04/17/23 : Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
04/18/23 : New Orleans LA T- oulouse
04/19/23 : Huntsville AL - Mars Music Hall
04/21/23 : Tampa FL - Crowbar
04/22/23 : Orlando FL - The Social
04/23/23 : Jacksonville FL - Jack Rabbits
04/24/23 : Atlanta GA - Terminal West
04/25/23 : Asheville NC - Grey Eagle
04/27/23 : Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
04/28/23 : Washington DC - Black Cat
04/29/23 : Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts
04/30/23 : Brooklyn NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/01/23 : Boston MA - The Sinclair
05/03/23 : Toronto ON - Great Hall
05/04/23 : Millvale PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/21/23 : Cleveland OH - Grog Shop
05/22/23 : Detroit MI - El Club
05/23/23 : Indianapolis IN - Hi-fi
05/24/23 : Nashville TN - Basement East
05/26/23 : St Louis MO - Old Rock House
05/27/23 : Chicago IL - Thalia Hall
05/29/23 : Milwaukee WI - Back Room at Colectivo
05/30/23 : Minneapolis MN - Fine Line
06/18/23 : Boise ID - Neurolux
06/19/23 : Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
06/21/23 : Denver CO - Globe Hall
06/23/23 : Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom
06/24/23 : Santa Ana CA - Constellation
06/25/23 : Solana Beach CA - Belly Up
06/26/23 : Los Angeles CA - Lodge Room
06/27/23 : San Francisco CA - The Independent
06/29/23 : Portland OR - Revolution Hall
06/30/23 : Seattle WA - Neumo’s