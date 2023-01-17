Pedro the Lion playing ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ & ‘Control’ in full on 2023 tour

Pedro the Lion will be celebrating the anniversaries of two albums -- 1998’s It’s Hard to Find a Friend, which turns 25, and 2002’s Control, which turns 21 -- by playing them in full on tour. David Bazan, along with guitarist Erik Walters and drummer Terence Ankeny, begin the tour in Omaha on April 11 and finish in Seattle on June 30. All dates are listed, along with streams of both albums, below.

The Brooklyn stop of the tour happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 28. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time.

PEDRO THE LION - 2023 TOUR DATES

04/11/23 : Omaha NE - The Waiting Room

04/12/23 : Kansas City MO - Record Bar

04/13/23 : Oklahoma City OK - Beer City Music Hall

04/14/23 : Dallas TX - Studio at the Factory

04/15/23 : Austin TX - Mohawk

04/17/23 : Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

04/18/23 : New Orleans LA T- oulouse

04/19/23 : Huntsville AL - Mars Music Hall

04/21/23 : Tampa FL - Crowbar

04/22/23 : Orlando FL - The Social

04/23/23 : Jacksonville FL - Jack Rabbits

04/24/23 : Atlanta GA - Terminal West

04/25/23 : Asheville NC - Grey Eagle

04/27/23 : Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

04/28/23 : Washington DC - Black Cat

04/29/23 : Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts

04/30/23 : Brooklyn NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/01/23 : Boston MA - The Sinclair

05/03/23 : Toronto ON - Great Hall

05/04/23 : Millvale PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/21/23 : Cleveland OH - Grog Shop

05/22/23 : Detroit MI - El Club

05/23/23 : Indianapolis IN - Hi-fi

05/24/23 : Nashville TN - Basement East

05/26/23 : St Louis MO - Old Rock House

05/27/23 : Chicago IL - Thalia Hall

05/29/23 : Milwaukee WI - Back Room at Colectivo

05/30/23 : Minneapolis MN - Fine Line

06/18/23 : Boise ID - Neurolux

06/19/23 : Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge

06/21/23 : Denver CO - Globe Hall

06/23/23 : Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom

06/24/23 : Santa Ana CA - Constellation

06/25/23 : Solana Beach CA - Belly Up

06/26/23 : Los Angeles CA - Lodge Room

06/27/23 : San Francisco CA - The Independent

06/29/23 : Portland OR - Revolution Hall

06/30/23 : Seattle WA - Neumo’s