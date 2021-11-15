Pee-wee Herman getting his own radio show on KCRW

Having conquered television in the '80s, Pee-wee Herman is now setting his sights on another broadcast medium: radio. He's getting a show on influential Santa Monica, CA station KCRW and here are the details straight from P.W.:

Dear most esteemed journalists, it’s Pee-wee Herman here and I am going to be a DJ on a new radio show airing on KCRW! I’m so excited, it’s my very first one! I mailed them a letter, which got lost (apparently!), and then tagged them on Twitter and THEN they didn’t believe it was me until my biggest, bestest, most amazing fans called and called and jammed up their phone lines (hee hee)! Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation! Join me and my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests (HINT: they are super famous!), while we listen to some of the greatest music ever recorded!

Pee-wee's show airs Friday, November 26 at 6 PM Pacific / 9 PM Eastern on KCRW. He suggests you tune in on your transistor radio, but folks outside of the station's broadcast area can listen via their website. This is currently a one-off show, but if it goes well, who knows?

We've got a cavalcade of Pee-wee items in the BV store, including the vinyl soundtrack album for Pee-wee's Big Adventure, and a bunch of Reaction Figures, including Captain Carl, Chairry, Randy / Billy Baloney and more.