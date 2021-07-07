Peekskill, NY’s First River Festival 2021 lineup (Parquet Courts, Guided by Voices, Waxahatchee, more)

Westchester, NY music fest First River Festival has announced its inaugural lineup. It happens on October 9 and 10 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, about an hour north of NYC. Parquet Courts and Guided by Voices headline Saturday, and Waxahatchee headlines Sunday; all three bands are set to play 90-minute sets.

The lineup also features Small Black and Dehd on Saturday, and The Felice Brothers, The Nude Party, Liz Cooper, Jelani Aryeh, and Katy Kirby on Sunday.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, July 8 with the password LITTLEPEEK. General sale begins Friday, July 9.