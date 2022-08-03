Peel Dream Magazine announce new album ‘Pad’, share title track

Peel Dream Magazine have announced their third album, Pad, which will be out October 7 via Slumberland / Tough Love. Bandleader Joseph Stevens relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles during the pandemic and made the album there. The echoes of his previous records' motorik shoegaze can still be heard, but Stevens takes a decidedly pastoral turn here; if 2020's Agitprop Alterna reminded some of Stereolab, this leans towards their collaborators The High Llamas.

You can hear that on Pad's gentle, playful and rather lovely title track, which comes with a video made by Stevens and Ryan McGlade that they made in Brooklyn while on tour with Soccer Mommy earlier this year. "That apartment is supposed to be my pad," says Stevens. "In the story of the record, I'm just stuck there, having been kicked out of Peel Dream Magazine. I wanted to frame it as a fairytale, where everyone gets to meet this aggrieved character, and read excerpts from the actual story about how I arrived at this place. It's just a beginning, though. The song is one of my favorites from the new record, it's just got a really unusual feel to it for me, and I think some folks might find it surprising." Watch the video below.

Peel Dream Magazine have tour dates lined up for later this month and the fall, including a run with Winter and opening for Beach Fossils in San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

Peel Dream Magazine - Pad

1. Not In The Band

2. Pad

3. Pictionary

4. Wanting And Waiting

5. Self-Actualization Center

6. Walk Around The Block

7. Hamlet

8. Penelope’s Suitors

9. Hiding Out

10. Jennifer Hindsight

11. Reiki

12. La Sol

13. Message The Manager

14. Roll In The Hay

15. Back In The Band

Peel Dream Magazine - 2022 Tour Dates

8/12 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar *

8/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill *

8/19 – Portland, OR – Bunk Bar *

8/20 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project *

8/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel #

* = w/ Winter

# = w/ Beach Fossils