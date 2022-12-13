‘Peep Show’ getting American remake by Atlanta & Succession writers

Peep Show, the beloved cult British sitcom that ran from 2003 - 2015, is getting an American makeover. According to The Hollywood Reporter, cable network FX has ordered a pilot which will be written and produced by Stephani Robinson (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows) and it's executive produced by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Sam Baim, who were co-creators of the original Peep Show.

Apart from The Office, trying to remake British sitcoms for American audiences has not been very successful, and this will be the fifth attempt to bring Peep Show across the pond. No word yet on casting, but THR says that the show will generally follow the premise of the original about a two friends in their 40s sharing an apartment, though the one-line official description sounds like the genders may be reversed, as this Peep Show "follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur."

The original Peep Show starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb, ran for nine seasons and a total of 54 episodes, and was named the 13th Greatest British Sitcom of All Time in a 2019 Radio Times article. (It also used Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" as its theme song.) The original is streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other apps, and you can watch a few clips below.