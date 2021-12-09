Penelope Isles announce 2022 tour w/ Pom Poko, discuss their favorite music of 2021

UK group Penelope Isles, led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, released the terrific Which Way to Happy earlier this year. It's wonderfully dynamic album, full of expansive, soaring melodies and widescreen production, which benefits from a great mix by Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. One of the standouts, the fizzy "Have You Heard," has just gotten a video made by director Jamie Thraves, who made Radiohead’s “Just” and Coldplay’s “The Scientist." In fact, the video's opening scene feels like a tip of the hat "Just," and features the band's Bella Union label boss (and onetime Cocteau Twins bassist) Simon Raymonde. You can watch that below.

Penelope Isles have also just announced a North American tour with Norway's Pom Poko and UK band ME REX on most dates. The NYC show happens March 9 at Elsewhere Zone One (and is with Pom Poko and youbet) and the L.A. show is March 25 at The Moroccan. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time and all tour dates are listed below.

In other news, Penelope Isles are among the artists who were nice enough to send us a Top 10 Albums of 2021 list. Lily, Jack, bassist Henry Nicholson, and drummer Joe Taylor all contributed to the Top 10, which includes Little Simz, Lost Horizons, Katy J Pearson, L'Rain and more, along with their thoughts on their selections. Check that out below.

PENELOPE ISLES - FAVORITE MUSIC OF 2021

In Quiet Moments - Lost Horizons (Lily)

It was an honour to be a part of this album. In true LH style, there's something for everyone in it. Fave tune- 'Every Beat that Passed'. It's a 2021 Cocteaus revival! Gorgeous.

Fav track - "Every Beat That Passed"

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Little Simz (Lily)

She's an icon really isn't she? The artwork says it all before you even hear what's on it. The arrangements are so creative. Her band are the tits! And she goes for it in full steam, which is pretty inspiring. Another badass woman making history.

Fav track - "Venom"

"Like I Used To" - Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen (Lily)

Although this is just a single, it's one of our favourite releases of the year and must make this list!!! Every after-party, this song makes an appearance and someone grabs a hair brush/remote for a microphone.

Return - Katy J Pearson (Jack)

I’ve been a fan of Katy’s ever since I heard her song "Tonight" from this record. I kept on seeing her around at festivals, chatting to mutual mates and stuff and finally plucked up the courage to say hi! She’s lovely., which makes the songs sound even better. I feel she has such a stand-out voice. So recognisable and unique. I’m really looking forward to the next record. I’ve heard it’s gunna be a goodie!

Fav track - "Tonight"

North Street Air - Holiday Ghosts (Jack)

I’ve been a fan of Sam’s music for over 10 years now. I met him when I was at uni in Falmouth. He really inspired me with the production side of making music. We used to sit in his bedroom and make fun crunchy sounding demos on a Boss 8-track recorder. He sent me the first ever Holiday Ghosts (it used to be Holiday Ghost) music and I loved it. It’s amazing how him and Kat are a team now making amazing songs. This album is their best work to date.

Fav track - "Leaving Today"

Red EP - Laundromat (Jack)

My friend Theo Bird turned me onto Laundromat. One of those bands that you need in your life. Such a vibe. Everything feels like it’s in your head already ... pressing up against your eardrum. It’s like if Odelay Beck and Beak> had a baby. Or a happy Beak>! Toby is a legend too. Watch out for more of his music coming soon.

Fav track - "EN BLOC"

7 Years EP - Last Living Cannibal (Henry)

An artist and a friend close to my heart. This record encapsulates parts of Alister which sometimes lie under the surface, whilst still making us succumb with nostalgia for his melodic structures and beautiful chordal arrangements.

Fav track - "Crystal Palace"

Actually, You Can - Deerhoof (Henry)

A sonic path which is recognisable to any hoof head but abundantly untrodden. This band always remind me why I listen to music - endless hooks with dirty twists, and having to work towards an unavoidable epiphany.

Fav track - "Ancient Mysteries, Described"

Fatigue - L'Rain (Joe)

I’ve never heard anything like this record before. I just think it’s really cool and it takes me somewhere completely different to wherever I am.

Fav track - "Two Face"

Nijuu in the Forest - Nijuu (Joe)

This record was made by my best friend yujin. The album explores her finding confidence in the most magic way. She’s the best.

Fav track - "Soil, Flower, Water And Fish"

--

Penelope Isles 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

3/5/2022 - Washington DC - Songbyrd*^

3/7/2022 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*^

3/8/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore*^

3/9/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Zone One at Elsewhere*#

3/11/22 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar*^

3/12/22 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room at The Crofoot*^

3/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge*^

3/15/22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway*^

3/20/22 - Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues*^

3/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge*^

3/24/22 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*^

3/25/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge*^

3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA - Brick + Mortar*^

3/28/22 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret*^

3/29/2022 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios*^

3/30/2022 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s at The Crocodile*

* w/ Pomo Poko

^ w/ ME REX

# w/ youbet