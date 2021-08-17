Penelope Isles announce new album ‘Which Way To Happy,’ share “Iced Gems”

Penelope Isles, the Brighton, UK duo of siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, have announced their second album, Which Way To Happy, which will be out November 5 via Bella Union. Jack produced and it was mixed by Flaming Lips/MGMT collaborator Dave Fridmann.

They had just begun work on the album in a small cottage in Cornwall when the pandemic hit. “We were there for about two or three months, ultimately,” says Jack. “It was a tiny cottage and we all went a bit bonkers, and we drank far too much, and it spiralled a bit out of control. There were a lot of emotional evenings and realisations, which I think reflects in the songs. Writing and recording new music was a huge part of the recovery process for all of us.”

The album includes recent single "Sailing Still," and the new single is "Iced Gems." While Penelope Isles are very good at going big, this shows they know how to go small, too. Set to a ticking drum machine, "Iced Gems" glides on delicate keyboard textures, gentle guitars, atmospheric chimes and Lily's ethereal voice. The song does build to a head of steam but opts for a gorgeous gentle simmer over a rolling boil. The video, which features Jack and Lily travelling around the countryside in a flower-filled van, fits the mood perfectly. Watch that below.

Penelope Isles have UK tour dates this fall, and those are listed below.

Which Way To Happy:

1. Terrified

2. Rocking At The Bottom

3. Play It Cool

4. Iced Gems

5. Sailing Still

6. Miss Moon

7. Sudoku

8. Have You Heard

9. Pink Lemonade

10. 11 11

11. In A Cage

Penelope Isles: 2021 UK Tour Dates

9/2/21 – Larmer Tree Gardens @ End Of The Road

11/5/21 – Brighton – Resident Records (instore)

11/6/21 – London – Rough Trade East (instore)

11/8/21 – Totnes – Drift Records (instore)

11/23/21 – Tunbridge Wells @ Tunbridge Wells Forum *

11/24/21 – Bristol @ Exchange *

11/25/21 – Cambridge @ Portland Arms *

11/26/21 – Manchester @ Gullivers *

11/27/21 – Chester @ St. Marys *

11/28/21 – Northampton @ The Black Prince

11/30/21 – Guildford @ The Boileroom *

12/1/21 – London @ Oslo **

12/2/21 – St. Albans @ The Horn

12/3/21 – Ipswich @ The Smokehouse **

12/4/21 – York @ Fulford Arms **

12/5/21 – Blackpool @ Central Library **

12/7/21 – Glasgow @ Hug & Pint **

12/8/21 – Newcastle @ Cluny 2 **

12/9/21 – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds **

12/10/21 – Brighton @ Concorde 2

* Holiday Ghosts supporting

** Laundromat supporting