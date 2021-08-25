Penelope Scott makes TikTok viral-anti-folk/chiptune, going on first tour

Singer-songwriter and producer Penelope Scott, whose music you may be familiar with through TikTok, released her debut album, Public Void, in 2020; two collections of older material, Junkyard and The Junkyard 2, followed. Listening to them, it's totally apparent why she's attracted such a TikTok following. Her songs sound like anti-folk filtered through a chiptune lens, sometimes shifting into hyperpop territory, and they're brimming over with hyperaware and totally on target lyrics that touch on everything from memes to politics and beyond; they immediately grab your attention and don't let go.

Penelope's latest EP, Hazards, is due out Friday (8/27), and you can hear the first single, "7 O'Clock," below. It's a real step up in terms of production without departing too far from the style of her debut.

To support the new EP, Penelope has announced her first-ever tour dates. They include shows this fall in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and in 2022 she'll head to the East Coast and Midwest, stopping in Philadelphia, Washington Dc, Brooklyn, Boston, and Chicago. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is at The Roxy Theatre on December 19 (tickets), and the Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone One on January 5 (tickets).

Penelope Scott - Hazards tracklist:

1. 7 O'Clock

2. Soap

3. Dead Girls

4. Bad Advice

5. Warm Regards

6. Self Care