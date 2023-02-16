Pere Ubu announce new LP and tour dates, playing NYC with Faust

Pere Ubu will release Trouble On Big Beat Street, their 19th album, on May 26 via Cherry Red. Frontman David Thomas produced, engineered and mixed the album and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

"53 years ago I read about Song Cycle by Van Dyke Parks," says David. "I didn't understand what I read but it changed me. Years later I heard the album. This, finally, is my response to hearing to that album. Long ago I determined that a song is best the first time it's played. There is nothing that can go wrong or be inadequate. Repetition allows error to enter in. These songs have been played by the band one time, as they were recorded."

No music has been released from the album yet, but Pere Ubu have announced a few live shows as part of what they're calling The Crocodile Tour. So far there are two US shows: NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on June 19 which is with Faust and part of LPR's 15th anniversary, and L.A.'s Lodge Room on June 22. There's also London show in early June. All dates are listed below.

Trouble On Big Beat Street

Side One

1 Love Is Like Gravity

2 Moss Covered Boondoggle

3 Crocodile Smile

4 Movie In My Head

5 Nyah Nyah Nyah

Side Two

1 Worried Man Blues

2 Let’s Pretend

3 Satan’s Hamster

4 Crazy Horses

5 Uh Oh

Pere Ubu - The Crocodile Tour 2023

Jun 2 - London - RichMix

Jun 19 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge w/ Faust

Jun 22 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room