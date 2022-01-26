Perennial’s new LP will bring you right back to early 2000s dance-punk (stream it)

If all this talk about the new Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has you in the market for some early 2000s-style dance-punk, look no further than the new Perennial album, In The Midnight Hour, which comes out next week and premieres in this post. The band's list of influences on the album include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Blood Brothers, Swing Kids, Black Eyes, The Faint, Refused, Le Tigre, The Hives, The Rapture, Fugazi, pageninetynine, Eric Dolphy, Ornette Coleman, and more, and if you can picture all of that swirled together, you'll get a very good idea of what this fiery LP sounds like.

"With ‘In The Midnight Hour’, we really set out to make a headphone album you could dance to, something that was kinetic and exciting, but that would also reward spending some time with, so that each listen was new somehow," the band tells us. "A lot of our attention in the studio was devoted to finding new layers and new ways to go about making a punk record; so sometimes it’s a loud guitar, but sometimes it’s a drum machine, or a vibraphone, or a tambourine, or a trumpet. The idea was to look at these 1-2 minute songs as collages, where we could draw on all the stuff we love: 60s garage rock, soul, post-bop, dance music. We’d get the structure of the song, and then the three of us and [producer] Chris [Teti, of The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die] would look for ways to surprise ourselves. The hope was to make a record that was fun and exciting and a bit impressionistic too."

Fun, exciting, and a bit impressionistic indeed! This whole thing rips and you can stream it (and see the band's full list of albums that influenced it) below...

Albums That Influenced In The Midnight Hour:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell

Blood Brothers - Crimes

Eric Dolphy - Out To Lunch

Be Your Own Pet - S/T

Swing Kids - Discography

Black Eyes - Cough

The Sonics - Here Are The Sonics

The Faint - Wet From Birth

pageninetynine - Document # 8

Sam Cooke - Live At The Harlem Square Club, 1963

The Creation - We Are Paintermen

Refused - The Shape Of Punk To Come

Ornette Coleman - Ornette On Tenor

Le Tigre - This Island

Head Wound City - S/T

The Hives - Tyrannosaurus Hives

Otis Redding - Live In Europe

Broadcast - Ha Ha Sound

Some Girls - The DNA Will Have Its Say

The Clash - Sandinista!

The Rapture - Echoes

Phantom Planet - S/T

The Temptations - Gettin’ Ready

The Jam - Sound Affects

Don Cherry - Eternal Rhythm

Fugazi - The Argument

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Abattoir Blues

Beat Happening - Black Candy

Bratmobile - Pottymouth

Sonic Youth - Dirty

Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Suicide - Suicide

Stereolab - Dots and Loops

The Beatles - Revolver