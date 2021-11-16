Perfume Genius announces 2022 tour with Hand Habits (who has a new video)

Perfume Genius has announced a headlining 2022 North American tour, which will mark some of his first headlining shows in support of 2020's excellent Set My Heart On Fire Immediately. All dates have support from collaborator Hand Habits. The tour kicks off in LA on 3/20 at The Wiltern with additional support from Julia Holter and it wraps up in NYC on 4/7 at Beacon Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all dates, including the Beacon Theatre show, go on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand.

We named Set My Heart On Fire Immediately the #5 album of 2020 and wrote:

Every Perfume Genius album has been a leap forward from the one before it, and if you thought there wasn't any further he could leap after 2017's maximalist No Shape, you'd have been very wrong. Set My Heart On Fire Immediately finds Mike Hadreas moving forward by reeling it in, resetting, and embarking on a variety of new paths. Heart has some of the most minimal, ethereal songs in Perfume Genius' discography, but it also has his most pure pop moment since "Queen" ("On The Floor"), a uniquely fuzzed-out approach to alt-country ("Describe"), a song that envisions the bare-bones style of his earliest work through a baroque pop lens ("Jason"), and a whole lot more. It's the most ambitious Perfume Genius album, and quite possibly the best, which is saying a lot for an artist with a back catalog as stunning as Perfume Genius'.

Hand Habits also just put out a video for "The Answer" (directed by V Haddad) from their new album Fun House, which came out last month on Saddle Creek. Watch that and check out their full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Perfume Genius / Hand Habits -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/20/22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA w/ Julia Holter

3/21/22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

3/23/22 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

3/24/22 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

3/25/22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

3/26/22 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

3/28/22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

3/29/22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

3/30/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

4/01/22 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

4/02/22 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/03/22 - Théâtre Rialto - Montreal, QC

4/05/22 - Royale - Boston, MA

4/06/22 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

4/07/22 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Hand Habits -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/10 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

2/11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

2/12 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi *

2/15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley *

2/17 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall *

2/18 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

2/19 - Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom at the Elks Temple *

2/20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

2/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

2/23 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex *

2/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's *

2/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Music Festival ~

2/26 - Novato, CA @ HopMonk Tavern *

* w/ Gregory Uhlmann

~ w/ Tomberlin

^ w/ Perfume Genius