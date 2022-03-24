Perfume Genius announces new LP & short film ‘Ugly Season’

In addition to his live shows, which have shifted over the years to incorporate more dance elements, Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, also worked with choreographer Kate Wallich on a dance and live music piece, The Sun Still Burns Here, in 2019. He's now releasing the music he wrote for that project as a new album, Ugly Season, due out June 17 via Matador. He created it in collaboration with his long-time partner and collaborator Alan Wyffels, and produced it with another regular collaborator, Blake Mills. See the cover art, and hear two tracks, "Pop Song" and "Eye in the Wall," below.

Mike also worked with Jacolby Satterwhite on a short film featuring Ugly Season's music. "This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” Satterwhite says. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Perfume Genius is on a North American tour with Hand Habits now, which stops in NYC next month for a show at Beacon Theatre on April 7. See all dates below.

PERFUME GENIUS - UGLY SEASON TRACKLIST

Just a Room

Herem

Teeth

Pop Song

Scherzo

Ugly Season

Eye in the Wall

Photograph

Hellbent

Cenote

PERFUME GENIUS: 2022 TOUR

3/24/22 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

3/25/22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

3/26/22 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

3/28/22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

3/29/22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

3/30/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

4/01/22 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

4/02/22 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/03/22 - Théâtre Rialto - Montreal, QC

4/05/22 - Royale - Boston, MA

4/06/22 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

4/07/22 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY