Perfume Genius announces remix album ft. A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Actress, Boy Harsher & more

Perfume Genius has announced an album of remixes of songs from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which we named the 5th best album of 2020. IMMEDIATELY Remixes is due out February 19 via Matador (pre-order), and it includes remixes by A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Actress, Danny L Harle, Jim-E Stack, Katie Dey, Koreless, Planningtorock, Boy Harsher, Initial Talk, and more. The Initial Talk and Jim-E Stack remixes were released last year, and the Boy Harsher remix of "Your Body Changes Everything" came out today, along with a new video.

"I'm very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs," said Perfume Genius' Mike Hadreas. "I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fucked up shared world."

The video for the Boy Harsher remix was directed by Boy Harsher vocalist Jae Matthews with Caitlin Driscoll, and Jae says, "For the video, I wanted to create something that reflected my feelings of disconnect. Summer during Covid was complex - everyone was locked down, but so desperately wanted out. Screens and distance became the norm for casual interaction. Inspired by David Cronenberg's Videodrome (1983) and Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist (1982), I developed this idea where a man becomes haunted by a beautiful alien - who can only access him through his television set. Long live the new flesh ! Luckily, Teddy Quinlivan was eager to participate from the very start and was a perfect cast for the flawless extraterrestrial. The desire within the video - the man wanting this cosmic babe so bad - matches the tone of the remix, especially during the sequences where she asks 'Can you feel my love?' through the static on the TV."

Check out the new remix/video, the two previous remixes, and the full tracklist below.

Related: Katie Dey also announced a remix album today that also features Danny L Harle (plus Tomberlin, Baths, Default Genders, members of 100 gecs and Black Dresses, and more), and Danny L Harle announced a new album and put out two songs from it.

Also sort of related: AG Cook and Danny L Harle's PC Music associate SOPHIE, who has a "NO remixes… unless it’s Autechre" rule, has just released an Autechre remix of "BIPP."

Tracklist

1. Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)

2. Describe (A.G Cook Remix)

3. Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)

4. Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)

5. Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)

6. On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)

7. Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)

8. Moonbend (Nídia Remix)

9. Just A Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)

10. Nothing At All (Westerman Rework)

11. One More Try (Actress Remix)

12. Some Dream (Koreless Remix)

13. Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)