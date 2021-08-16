Perfume Genius covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” (watch video)

Perfume Genius has put his own spin on Gloria Gaynor's classic empowerment anthem "I Will Survive," turning into a haunting piano ballad. "I recorded this at home for a commercial pitch," he writes, "but they didn’t give me the money. I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment... i might stretch that in to something new. I dug around online for a while, looking for video to pair it with, and ended up with an old bowflex commercial and forest fire footage that I spliced together. Happy to share it with you. Goodbye everyone." Watch the video, and see some pictures from his 2018 show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, below.

He shared it on his new Substack newsletter, on which he's been sharing some wild, surreal short stories (including some erotic Supernatural fanfiction) and other pieces of writing and ephemera. You can subscribe here.

Lulla from Michael A Hadreas on Vimeo.