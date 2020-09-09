Perfume Genius covers Leonard Cohen’s “Bird on the Wire” (listen)

Perfume Genius released his great fifth album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, earlier this year, and while he hasn't been able to do a traditional tour supporting it because of coronavirus, he has done a few virtual performances, including a recent appearance on KCRW's Moring Becomes Eclectic. Joined by a backing band including his longtime collaborator and partner Alan Wyffels, and Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, he played "On the Floor" and "Jason" from the new album, and ended the session with a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Bird on the Wire."

"If I could play this cover anywhere," Mike Hadreas said, introducing it, "I think I'd want to play it in a big church with a big pipe organ, or somehow if we could get the pipe organ into like a deep, dark cave."

Listen to the KCRW session below; "Bird on the Wire" starts around 8:54.

Perfume Genius has another virtual performance coming up on September 19 at 3 PM ET, when he'll perform from an empty The Palace Theater in LA, backed by a six-piece band and a string quartet. Tickets to watch are on sale now.