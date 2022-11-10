Perfume Genius covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning” on new live EP

Perfume Genius has released a new live EP with Spotify and Electric Lady Studios. Live at Electric Lady features re-imagined versions of "Photograph" from this year's Ugly Season and "Whole Life" and "On The Floor" from 2020's Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, and a cover of Radiohead's In Rainbows b-side "4 Minute Warning." Hear the whole EP, and the Radiohead original, below.

"Touring over the last year has been really inspiring after so long away," Mike Hadreas says. "I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. '4 Minute Warning' became a favorite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I'm happy to be out of that room now and sharing again."

Perfume Genius also recently announced a one-off NYC show, presented by Pitchfork, and happening at Knockdown Center on December 9. It's with Grace Ives, with more guests to be announced, and tickets are on sale now.