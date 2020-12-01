Perfume Genius lists his favorite albums & songs of 2020

Perfume Genius released the excellent Set My Heart on Fire Immediately this year, and as year-end list season is now upon us in earnest, he's now listed his own favorite albums and songs of the year for Artforum, and shared a few thoughts on each of his choices. His list includes Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Westerman, Chloe x Halle, Julianna Barwick, Sarah Davachi, Brandy, and more, as well as a Nina Simone classic. See it in full below, and read his commentary on Artforum.

Meanwhile, Perfume Genius also recently appeared, along with his dog, Wanda, on Loud and Quiet's "Midnight Chats" podcast, where he talked about the decade since his debut album Learning, his love of Liz Phair, his role in the collaborative dance piece The Sun Still Burns Here, and more. Stream the episode, along with Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, below.

Perfume Genius' Top Albums & Songs of 2020

1. WESTERMAN, YOUR HERO IS NOT DEAD

2. JULIANNA BARWICK, HEALING IS A MIRACLE

3. NINA SIMONE, "MY WAY"

4. ALICE BOMAN, DREAM ON

5. CHLOE X HALLE, UNGODLY HOUR

6. PHOEBE BRIDGERS, PUNISHER

7. SARAH DAVACHI, CANTUS, DESCANT

8. ANNIE, "CORRIDORS OF TIME"

9. BRANDY, B7

10. FIONA APPLE, FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS