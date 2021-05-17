Perfume Genius streaming 2020 virtual concert
Perfume Genius released his excellent 2020 album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, just over a year ago, but because of the pandemic, the only shows he's played supporting it so far are livestreams. He's now made one of those virtual shows available to watch on YouTube. It was filmed at LA's Palace Theatre with Mike Hadreas backed by a six-piece band (including Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, on guitar) and string quartet, and it originally aired in September. You can watch it below.
The setlist, which you can also see below, includes songs from the new album along with a cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You" (which was later released).
Two weeks ago, Perfume Genius also performed on our new virtual concert series There Is Light on Twitch.
Setlist:
You Body Changes Everything
Without You
Describe
Wreath
Valley
Jason
Fool
On The Floor
Hood
Alan
Whole Life
Slip Away
Otherside
Some Dream
Nothing at All
One More try
My Body
Queen
Encore:
Fade Into You
Dreeem
Learning
Normal Song
Musicians:
Vocals - Mike Hadreas
Keyboard and Piano - Alan Wyffels
Guitar - Meg Duffy
Guitar / Keyboard - Greg Uhlmann
Bass - Patrick Kelly
Drums - Tim Carr
Violin I - Anna Bulbrook
Violin II - Rhea Fowler
Viola - Elizabeth Lauren Baba
Cello - April Dawn Guthrie