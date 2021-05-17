Perfume Genius streaming 2020 virtual concert

Perfume Genius released his excellent 2020 album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, just over a year ago, but because of the pandemic, the only shows he's played supporting it so far are livestreams. He's now made one of those virtual shows available to watch on YouTube. It was filmed at LA's Palace Theatre with Mike Hadreas backed by a six-piece band (including Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, on guitar) and string quartet, and it originally aired in September. You can watch it below.

The setlist, which you can also see below, includes songs from the new album along with a cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You" (which was later released).

Two weeks ago, Perfume Genius also performed on our new virtual concert series There Is Light on Twitch.

Setlist:

You Body Changes Everything

Without You

Describe

Wreath

Valley

Jason

Fool

On The Floor

Hood

Alan

Whole Life

Slip Away

Otherside

Some Dream

Nothing at All

One More try

My Body

Queen

Encore:

Fade Into You

Dreeem

Learning

Normal Song

Musicians:

Vocals - Mike Hadreas

Keyboard and Piano - Alan Wyffels

Guitar - Meg Duffy

Guitar / Keyboard - Greg Uhlmann

Bass - Patrick Kelly

Drums - Tim Carr

Violin I - Anna Bulbrook

Violin II - Rhea Fowler

Viola - Elizabeth Lauren Baba

Cello - April Dawn Guthrie