Perfume Genius, Tomberlin & Yaya Bey played Knockdown Center (pics, video, setlist)

Perfume Genius wrapped up their year in touring with a Pitchfork-presented NYC show at Knockdown Center on Friday night. They released Ugly Season, featuring 10 songs that originally accompanied The Sun Still Burns Here, Mike Hadreas' dance piece with choreographer Kate Wallich, this year, but the majority of the show focused on material from 2020's fantastic Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which sounded even more gigantic with Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar. The band did play two Ugly Season tracks near the end of the set, and for those the evening's evocative choreography reached its peak intensity, as Mike was joined by another dancer and the stage filled with petals.

The night closed out with Too Bright favorite "Queen," accompanied by Mike wrapping himself in white tulle. Watch attendee-taken video clips from the set, and see their setlist, below.

Grace Ives was forced to drop off Friday night's show due to laryngitis, so Tomberlin stepped in for her, playing a beautiful solo set featuring songs from her great 2022 album i don't know who needs to hear this.... She also has two full-band NYC shows coming up this week at Baby's All Right on Thursday (12/15) and Friday (12/16).

Yaya Bey, who also released a great new album this year, Remember Your North Star, opened the night with a short set. See pictures from the whole night below.

SETLIST: PERFUME GENIUS @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER 12/9/2022

Body Changes Everything

Without You

Describe

Wreath

Jason

Fool

Valley

Normal Song

Hood

On The Floor

Slip Away

Otherside

Some Dream

Photograph

Eye In The Wall

Nothing At All

My Body

Queen