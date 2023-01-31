Pernice Brothers announce ‘Overcome by Happiness’ 25th anniversary vinyl reissue & orchestral shows

Pernice Brothers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1998 debut album, Overcome by Happiness, by giving it a deluxe edition that marks its first-ever vinyl pressing. Originally released by Sub Pop, this anniversary edition is out on May 19 via New West.

Here's Joe Pernice himself to tell you all about it: "It’s a double LP affair on heavy orange splatter vinyl. They look amazing in my humble opinion. (IMHO for the kids) The first LP is Overcome by Happiness. The original studio mixes were remastered and optimized for vinyl by the truly legendary John Golden. (John mastered the cd version back in 1998. He also mastered America among other giant records back in the day.) Big shock: It sounds lovely. Very fat tones jumping from the speaker, but warmer than ever. If you liked the sound of the cd, you’re going to lose what’s left of your mind when you hear this."

Joe continues: "The second LP (which also received Mr. Golden’s touch) consists of some previously released tunes (first Sup Pop Monkey Suit 7', the Summershine Records 7', various B-sides) and a collection of the earliest demos and writing-in-progress sketches of tunes for Overcome by Happiness. In the case of 'Clear Spot' I had minutes earlier thought of the melody while walking on Main Street in Northampton, MA. I ran home before I could forget it."

The Overcome by Happiness 25th anniversary edition is packaged with a 52-page book featuring rare photos and ephemera plus extensive new liner notes by Joe. Check out a video preview of the deluxe edition, along with tracklist and packaging, below.

Pernice Brothers will also play special orchestral release shows, at Somerville, MA's Crystal Ballroom on May 18 and NYC's Racket on May 19. Overcome by Happiness will be performed in its entirety. "As of right now, we’ll be a seven-piece band accompanied by a string quartet," Joe says. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM.

Pernice_Cover_Digital Cover_3600x3600 loading...

pernice brothers loading...

Pernice Brothers Overcome by Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition:

The Original Album:

1. Crestfallen

2. Overcome by Happiness

3. Sick of You

4. Clear Spot

5. Dimmest Star

6. Monkey Suit

7. Chicken Wire

8. Wait to Stop

9. All I Know

10. Shoes and Clothes

11. Wherein Obscurely

12. Ferris Wheel

13-Track Bonus LP:

1. Jimmy Coma (1997 Sub Pop Single)

2. Monkey Suit (1997 Sub Pop Single)

3. Square World (1997 Summershine Single)

4. In Plain Sight (1997 Summershine Single)

5. Love My Way (Psychedelic Furs Cover / Clear Spot UK CD Single B-Side)

6. Sick of You (Earliest Sketch Demo) 1:48 *

7. Cut You Free (Demo) 4:00 *

8. Overcome by Happiness (Earliest Sketch Demo) *

9. Clear Spot (Earliest Sketch Demo) *

10. Dimmest Star (Earliest Sketch Demo) *

11. Song #2 (The Queen of NYC) (earliest demo) *

12. Courage Up (Demo) 2:40 *

13. Let That Show (Demo) 4:00 *

* Previously Unreleased