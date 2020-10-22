Personal Space prep sophomore LP ‘A Lifetime of Leisure’ (stream 2 tracks)

Brooklyn indie rockers Personal Space released their debut album Ecstatic Burbs back in 2016 on Tiny Engines, and now they're finally set to follow it with a sophomore LP, A Lifetime of Leisure, on March 26 via Good Eye Records (pre-order). They recently released lead single "Supine (And Feelin’ Fine)," and we're now premiering second single "Grateful For The Firm."

"'Grateful For The Firm' is an impressionistic, gently sardonic depiction of a bicoastal bougie, professional, carefree millennial couple, who could be here or there or anywhere and it wouldn’t make much of a difference to them or anyone," the band tells us. Musically, it's the kind of breezy indie rock that fans of Real Estate will probably wanna check out. Listen to both new songs below.