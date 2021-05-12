Pervis Staples (The Staple Singers), RIP

The Staple Singers co-founder Pervis Staples has died at 85. Rolling Stone reports:

Pervis Staples, a co-founding member of the legendary gospel group the Staple Singers, died May 6th at his home in Dolton, Illinois. He was 85.

Staples’ death was announced May 12th, with Adam Ayers, a member of Mavis Staples’ management team, confirming his death. A cause was not given. Funeral services will be held on May 17th in Chicago.

Mavis Staples said in a statement, “Pervis was one of a kind — comical and downright fly. He would want to be remembered as an upright man, always willing to help and encourage others. He was one of the good guys and will live on as a true Chicago legend.”