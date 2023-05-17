Peso Pluma adds NY arena show to first US tour

Peso Pluma's meteoric rise continues this week, as he just expanded his first US tour. That includes a NYC-area show on August 24 at UBS Arena, which is two days before his previously announced show on August 26 at Kings Theatre. Tickets for UBS go on sale today (5/17) at 1 PM. He's added additional shows across the country as well, and will be joined by Aleman on most dates. All dates are listed below.

The Jalisco-born singer/rapper draws on regional Mexican music, hip hop, corridos tumbados, and more to shape a unique sound that's overtaken Mexico and the world. Check out a couple of his videos below...

Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates

JUN-08 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field*

JUN-09 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

JUN-11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena*

JUN-24 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena*

JUN-29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion*

JUN-30 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater*

JUL-09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center*

JUL-12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

JUL-16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

JUL-20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater+

JUL-21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

JUL-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre+

JUL-28 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

JUL-29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

JUL-30 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

AUG-04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

AUG-05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

AUG-11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land+

AUG-12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

AUG-19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

AUG-24 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena*

AUG-25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

AUG-26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

AUG-27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion*

SEP-08 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

SEP-09 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)

SEP-15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

SEP-16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

SEP-30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

OCT-13 San Jose, CA SAP Center+

OCT-20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center+

* = new date

+ = with Aleman